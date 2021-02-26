Billie Holiday: What To Know About The Singer Ahead Of The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Grammy-nominated pop sensation Andra Day becomes legendary jazz sensation Billie Holiday in her first major acting role in a motion picture. She has already received a Golden Globe nomination for her lead performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which will be made exclusively available to stream on Hulu on Friday, February 26, 2021.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday, from Precious and The Butler director Lee Daniels, is not the first that has aimed to dramatize Billie Holiday’s life story, which would be 1972’s Lady Sings the Blues starring Diana Ross and Billy Dee Williams. However, the new biopic sheds light on one specific and traumatically unjust era in the singer’s already troubled legacy behind the curtain. To prepare you for The United States vs. Billie Holiday’s retelling of one of the most shocking stories in entertainment history, allow me to clue you in on the truth, as well as five other facts about the celebrated songstress, starting with her less than fruitful roots.