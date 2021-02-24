Jimmy John's Employee Secretly Captures Coworker Belting Out The Greatest Showman's 'Never Enough' And Give Her A Raise

Any fan of The Greatest Showman, or just good singing, is going to want to check out the latest viral video which includes a woman named Taylor Fussell singing her heart out while closing down the Jimmy John's where she works for the night. The clip appears to be taken without her noticing, which is part of why it's actually so brilliant. You might think it's just the actual Greatest Showman soundtrack at first, but it becomes clear the woman in the video is the one belting out the lyrics. Check it out.