Thor 4’s Chris Hemsworth Shares Adorable Post From Son And Other Superhero Dads Are Here For It

Not only is Chris Hemsworth a superhero in the MCU, he’s also a super dad and he may have just gotten something more precious than that Mjolnir he keeps in his bathroom. This week, the Thor 4 actor shared an adorable post from his son talking about how his famous dad is his “special friend.” Cue the awws. Meanwhile, some of the other big superhero celeb dads out there also seemed to enjoy Hemsworth’s post.
The post comes from Chris Hemsworth’s 6-year-old son Tristan. I know this because someone -- assumedly his teacher -- commented on the post with a hearty “well-done” before he assumedly brought his mini-essay home to share with dad. Take a look.
After the post started running around the Internet, Aquaman (and famous dad) himself Jason Momoa seemed particularly touched and commented on the post with a slew of heart emojis. Other famous superhero dads including other Marvel stars Chris Pratt and Robert Downey Jr. also liked the post. And just to make sure the Instagram love included some good Tony Stark and Spider-man father/son juju, Tom Holland was also one of the individuals to catch the post and give it a solid thumbs up.
It’s not super uncommon for the Marvel actors to loosely support one another on social media, but I’m still here for all the dads (and Tom Holland) coming out for this post. Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth is certainly not an oversharer on social media, but his kids do occasionally pop up in posts, including in occasional fun family photos and more.
Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky left Hollywood with their three kids and moved to Byron Bay Australia a few years ago. In the time since they’ve moved, they’ve spent a lot of time being active outdoors and taking in some Vitamin D. From the looks of this week's post, the whole schooling thing is going pretty well for the kids, too.
Of course, recently Chris Hemsworth has been filming Taika Waititi’s upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie actually was able to film in Australia, so that assumedly disrupted Chris Hemsworth’s home life much less than the average movie typically might. In fact, the last 12 months have been a boon to a lot of actors with families, as they’ve been able to spend more time at home. Hemsworth previously reflected on this ability, saying that he's made the most of his time away from the movie machine.
For 10 years I’ve been part of the machine, and I’ve been thankful for it, and done so many wonderful things and traveled so much, but what it meant was, I was away from my family. A lot. I’ve wanted to just stop being controlled by a schedule. So to be home now with the kids full time. and to be able to go, ‘Wow, this is truly what’s important.’ It would be a real miss if I didn’t use this opportunity to soak up that time.
Yes, now the actor is back to work, but at least he's not far from home. Next up, he may have to travel though. He has that Hulk Hogan biopic, as well as the already announced Furiosa prequel and, of course, Netflix's Extraction 2 in the pipeline. We'll keep you updated as those move forward.