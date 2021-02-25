Thor 4’s Chris Hemsworth Shares Adorable Post From Son And Other Superhero Dads Are Here For It

For 10 years I’ve been part of the machine, and I’ve been thankful for it, and done so many wonderful things and traveled so much, but what it meant was, I was away from my family. A lot. I’ve wanted to just stop being controlled by a schedule. So to be home now with the kids full time. and to be able to go, ‘Wow, this is truly what’s important.’ It would be a real miss if I didn’t use this opportunity to soak up that time.