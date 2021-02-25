Why Splash Mountain And Jungle Cruise Needed To Be Redesigned, According to One Walt Disney Imagineer

Splash Mountain has its story telling based in the 1946 Disney film Song of the South, and it's been that way since the first version of the attraction opened at Disneyland in 1989. But that will begin to change sometime in the near future, as it has been announced by Disney that the ride will undergo a redesign which. While it's expected to keep the core ride largely intact, will change the story to focus on Disney's The Princess and the Frog. Carmen Smith, Executive Creative Development and Inclusion Strategies for Walt Disney Imagineering, explained in a recent video that this change was necessary because the Disney Parks simply have not represented the Black community well in the past, and that's something that needed to change. According to Smith...