After Lady Gaga Dognapping And Shooting, Pet Security Grows More Intense

This is another chapter in the continuing story of Gustave and Koji’s disappearance, which has happened while Lady Gaga is away in Rome, filming Gucci with director Ridley Scott. A $500,000 reward is still up for grabs for anyone that can return the dogs to their rightful home, and as of this writing, no arrests have been made in the case of this heinous pet theft. However, a rather sweet message of support and encouragement has come out recently, as actor/real-life badass Danny Trejo took to Twitter to assure Gaga that there are still good people on the streets, trying to bring her beauties home: