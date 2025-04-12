Meghan Markle Made Another Polarizing Move On The Way To A Broadway Show: ‘Absolutely Abnormal’

Meghan Markle is caught up in another brouhaha.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been wrapped up in a few situations that have drawn attention as of late. That includes the debacle surrounding the premiere of her new Netflix show and the alleged feud between her and the ex-head of a charity co-founded by her husband, Prince Harry. Now, it would appear that Markle is being chastised yet again as the result of a recent public outing. Apparently, the royal turned heads when she went to a Broadway show.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old duchess took in a showing of Gypsy on Broadway, and she and her security team reportedly rolled in deep. Per Page Six, the media personality arrived with a convoy of four vehicles – one an unmarked police car and the other three were SUVs. She apparently rode in one of the SUVs while the other two were used as decoys for protection from the paparazzi. One photographer didn’t hold back when sharing their thoughts on the “absolutely abnormal, totally over-the-top and excessive” display:

Taylor [Swift] usually has two cars — her car that she’s in and a security car with her team, and if she’s going somewhere, she has a separate car on-site with her team already there, but they don’t travel together. … Meghan is out of control and over-the-top, and it’s ridiculous if the city is paying for this. And if NYPD was not on duty, then they shouldn’t be allowed to run lights. Somebody’s got to be paying for it.

In many cases, celebrities do have multiple cars when they travel, as is the case with the aforementioned “Blank Space” singer. We, of course, can’t say for sure what prompted Megan Markle to opt for four cars for her security detail. To be fair, though, she is still a member of the British Royal Family, and they’ve historically warranted a lot of fanfare from photographers and the general public. It’s also worth mentioning that back in 2023, Markle and Prince Harry were chased by paparazzi while in the back of a taxi. The “near-catostrophic” situation drew responses from a number of people, including Princess Diana’s former bodyguard.

That first source also alleged that when it comes to A-listers, “no one gets police escorts,” yet a second insider countered that claim. Said person explains that such protection can be requested by a celebrity’s head of security:

It’s something that can be made available based on the threat assessment and the circumstances of where they’re going and what they’re doing.

All of this comes on the heels of Dr. Sophie Chandauka making claims about both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The former head of the prince’s Sentebale charity, Dr Chandauka claims she and Harry fell out over the venue for a polo fundraising event. After settling on a venue, the event itself was allegedly shaken when Markle arrived unannounced with good friend Serena Williams. Dr. Chandauka went on to claim that Markle didn’t interact with too many people at the function and that she spurred an awkward photo op.

Earlier this year, the duchess drew backlash amid the release of her 2025 TV schedule entry, With Love, Meghan, which was originally set to debut as the LA wildfires took place. Some found it “tone deaf” to release the show at that time, and the date was eventually delayed. The Netflix show has since garnered tepid responses, though, fans, including Black women, came to Markle’s defense. Markle herself has discussed the criticism, throwing up her hands and saying, "This is a thing, in 2025?”

In terms of Meghan Markle’s security measures, we can’t speak to the rationale behind them. What can be said, however, is that everyone is entitled to feeling safe in a way that makes them feel comfortable.

