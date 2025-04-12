Meghan Markle Made Another Polarizing Move On The Way To A Broadway Show: ‘Absolutely Abnormal’
Meghan Markle is caught up in another brouhaha.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been wrapped up in a few situations that have drawn attention as of late. That includes the debacle surrounding the premiere of her new Netflix show and the alleged feud between her and the ex-head of a charity co-founded by her husband, Prince Harry. Now, it would appear that Markle is being chastised yet again as the result of a recent public outing. Apparently, the royal turned heads when she went to a Broadway show.
On Thursday, the 43-year-old duchess took in a showing of Gypsy on Broadway, and she and her security team reportedly rolled in deep. Per Page Six, the media personality arrived with a convoy of four vehicles – one an unmarked police car and the other three were SUVs. She apparently rode in one of the SUVs while the other two were used as decoys for protection from the paparazzi. One photographer didn’t hold back when sharing their thoughts on the “absolutely abnormal, totally over-the-top and excessive” display:
In many cases, celebrities do have multiple cars when they travel, as is the case with the aforementioned “Blank Space” singer. We, of course, can’t say for sure what prompted Megan Markle to opt for four cars for her security detail. To be fair, though, she is still a member of the British Royal Family, and they’ve historically warranted a lot of fanfare from photographers and the general public. It’s also worth mentioning that back in 2023, Markle and Prince Harry were chased by paparazzi while in the back of a taxi. The “near-catostrophic” situation drew responses from a number of people, including Princess Diana’s former bodyguard.
That first source also alleged that when it comes to A-listers, “no one gets police escorts,” yet a second insider countered that claim. Said person explains that such protection can be requested by a celebrity’s head of security:
All of this comes on the heels of Dr. Sophie Chandauka making claims about both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The former head of the prince’s Sentebale charity, Dr Chandauka claims she and Harry fell out over the venue for a polo fundraising event. After settling on a venue, the event itself was allegedly shaken when Markle arrived unannounced with good friend Serena Williams. Dr. Chandauka went on to claim that Markle didn’t interact with too many people at the function and that she spurred an awkward photo op.
Earlier this year, the duchess drew backlash amid the release of her 2025 TV schedule entry, With Love, Meghan, which was originally set to debut as the LA wildfires took place. Some found it “tone deaf” to release the show at that time, and the date was eventually delayed. The Netflix show has since garnered tepid responses, though, fans, including Black women, came to Markle’s defense. Markle herself has discussed the criticism, throwing up her hands and saying, "This is a thing, in 2025?”
In terms of Meghan Markle’s security measures, we can’t speak to the rationale behind them. What can be said, however, is that everyone is entitled to feeling safe in a way that makes them feel comfortable.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How To Watch Doctor Who Season 15 Online And Stream Every Episode For Free From Anywhere
Hotel Reverie Features One Of Black Mirror's Most Haunting And Heartbreaking Endings, And I Have To Talk About It