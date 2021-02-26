Star Wars' Mark Hamill Fondly Remembers His Own Fanboy Moment With The Beatles' George Harrison

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Star Wars is one of the biggest movie franchises of all time, with entire generations of fans brought up on the galaxy far, far away. Said fandom is extremely passionate about the property, sometimes to a fault. Mark Hamill has been the hero of the franchise for decades, and knows fanboys well. And the beloved actor recently revealed a time he geeked out meeting late Beatles icon George Harrison.
Given his iconic tenure as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, Mark Hamill has been able to meet a ton of celebrities throughout his long career. This includes meeting members of the legendary rock band The Beatles. While guitarist and songwriter George Harrison died back in 2001, Hamill had the honor of meeting him first, and shared that story with the general public. In his words,
Honestly, same. Those of us who have been lucky to meet a celebrity know the panic and excitement that can sometimes occur. And even though Mark Hamill is famous himself, that didn't stop him from going full fanboy when meeting George Harrison. But if you're going to meet a Beatle in the flesh, what other reaction should you have? They're known for having screaming fans, after all.
Mark Hamill's story comes from the actor's personal Twitter account. Hamill is super active on social media, using Twitter to communicate with his 4.5 million followers. But rather than sharing another memory about his time as Luke in Star Wars, this time he revealed when he was a fanboy himself. Considering George Harrison's legacy, it makes sense that even a Jedi might lose his nerve.
The story itself is a sweet one, where Mark Hamill was able to express to George Harrison how much The Beatles' catalogue affected him personally. The legendary rock band continues to influence popular music, and Hamill is just one of many fans who feels affection for the The Fab Four. But the question remains: which Beatle is Luke Skywalker's favorite?
Given how much Star Wars means to people, Mark Hamill has likely been on the receiving end of this type of adoration plenty of times throughout his career. He's no doubt graced the halls of countless conventions, and seen how the public collectively lost their mind seeing the franchise's main hero in the flesh. Luckily he knows what it's like to fanboy out, which is probably why he's such an empathetic presence.
Star Wars fans have been treated to a few exciting appearances from Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker over the years. He played a jaded version of the hero in The Last Jedi, while returning as a Force Ghost in The Rise of Skywalker. Then there was the twist finale of The Mandalorian, which showed how powerful Luke truly was after the fall of the Empire.
