news

Star Wars' Mark Hamill Fondly Remembers His Own Fanboy Moment With The Beatles' George Harrison

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in A New Hope

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars is one of the biggest movie franchises of all time, with entire generations of fans brought up on the galaxy far, far away. Said fandom is extremely passionate about the property, sometimes to a fault. Mark Hamill has been the hero of the franchise for decades, and knows fanboys well. And the beloved actor recently revealed a time he geeked out meeting late Beatles icon George Harrison.

Given his iconic tenure as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, Mark Hamill has been able to meet a ton of celebrities throughout his long career. This includes meeting members of the legendary rock band The Beatles. While guitarist and songwriter George Harrison died back in 2001, Hamill had the honor of meeting him first, and shared that story with the general public. In his words,

Honestly, same. Those of us who have been lucky to meet a celebrity know the panic and excitement that can sometimes occur. And even though Mark Hamill is famous himself, that didn't stop him from going full fanboy when meeting George Harrison. But if you're going to meet a Beatle in the flesh, what other reaction should you have? They're known for having screaming fans, after all.

Mark Hamill's story comes from the actor's personal Twitter account. Hamill is super active on social media, using Twitter to communicate with his 4.5 million followers. But rather than sharing another memory about his time as Luke in Star Wars, this time he revealed when he was a fanboy himself. Considering George Harrison's legacy, it makes sense that even a Jedi might lose his nerve.

The Skywalker Saga is currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

The story itself is a sweet one, where Mark Hamill was able to express to George Harrison how much The Beatles' catalogue affected him personally. The legendary rock band continues to influence popular music, and Hamill is just one of many fans who feels affection for the The Fab Four. But the question remains: which Beatle is Luke Skywalker's favorite?

Given how much Star Wars means to people, Mark Hamill has likely been on the receiving end of this type of adoration plenty of times throughout his career. He's no doubt graced the halls of countless conventions, and seen how the public collectively lost their mind seeing the franchise's main hero in the flesh. Luckily he knows what it's like to fanboy out, which is probably why he's such an empathetic presence.

Star Wars fans have been treated to a few exciting appearances from Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker over the years. He played a jaded version of the hero in The Last Jedi, while returning as a Force Ghost in The Rise of Skywalker. Then there was the twist finale of The Mandalorian, which showed how powerful Luke truly was after the fall of the Empire.

The Star Wars franchise continues to grow thanks to small screen adventures on Disney+, as well as Patty Jenkins' developing Rogue Squadron film. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

How George Harrison And Ringo Starr Were Originally Included In Yesterday
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Teasing Fans About A Possible Return As Rey news 3d Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Teasing Fans About A Possible Return As Rey Mike Reyes
Tom Holland Auditioned For Star Wars: The Force Awakens, But Bombed It For A Hilarious Reason news 3d Tom Holland Auditioned For Star Wars: The Force Awakens, But Bombed It For A Hilarious Reason Corey Chichizola
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Shares Great Explanation Behind Why Rey's Dark Mirror Scene Was Left So Open For Interpretation news 4d Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Shares Great Explanation Behind Why Rey's Dark Mirror Scene Was Left So Open For Interpretation Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Dara of Jasenovac Nov 25, 2020 Dara of Jasenovac Rating TBD
Boss Level Mar 5, 2021 Boss Level Rating TBD
Judas And The Black Messiah Feb 12, 2021 Judas And The Black Messiah 8
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II Sep 17, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Game Of Thrones’ Rose Leslie Is Heading Back To HBO With A Sanditon Star For A New Show TBD Game Of Thrones’ Rose Leslie Is Heading Back To HBO With A Sanditon Star For A New Show Rating TBD
Jason Momoa's Aquaman Deemed Most Eco-Friendly DC Hero In Most On-Brand Move Ever (Bet You Can Guess Who's Last Too) TBD Jason Momoa's Aquaman Deemed Most Eco-Friendly DC Hero In Most On-Brand Move Ever (Bet You Can Guess Who's Last Too) Rating TBD
G.I. Joe Is Getting A Streaming TV Show Based On A Specific Character TBD G.I. Joe Is Getting A Streaming TV Show Based On A Specific Character Rating TBD
A Superman Reboot Is Coming From J.J. Abrams, But What About Henry Cavill? TBD A Superman Reboot Is Coming From J.J. Abrams, But What About Henry Cavill? Rating TBD
Did WandaVision's Credits Scene Show Fans The Big Cameo That Paul Bettany Was Teasing? TBD Did WandaVision's Credits Scene Show Fans The Big Cameo That Paul Bettany Was Teasing? Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information