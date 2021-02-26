Star Wars' Mark Hamill Fondly Remembers His Own Fanboy Moment With The Beatles' George Harrison

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars is one of the biggest movie franchises of all time, with entire generations of fans brought up on the galaxy far, far away. Said fandom is extremely passionate about the property, sometimes to a fault. Mark Hamill has been the hero of the franchise for decades, and knows fanboys well. And the beloved actor recently revealed a time he geeked out meeting late Beatles icon George Harrison.