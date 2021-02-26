Original Mortal Kombat Director Paul W.S. Anderson Looks Back On The ‘90s Classic

I genuinely love the source material and I've made sure that that love of the source material gets, gets kind of built into the fabric and the DNA of the movies I make. So hopefully, you know, the fans see that, and they know it. And I going all the way back to Mortal Kombat, the fans knew that that movie had been made by somebody who played and loved Mortal Kombat. Because you could see it, it was in the essence of the film.