Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Fake Title Even Got A Poster, And I Can’t Get Enough

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with WandaVision, and fans are eager to see a new installment on the big screen. One of the many highly anticipated projects coming down the line is Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Production is currently underway, and the movie's cryptic title was only recently revealed to the public. First came a few fake titles that trolled the fandom, and now one of them has been given a fan poster.
Knowing how eager for information the public was, Marvel Studios decided to mess with the fans a little before unveiling the true title for Tom Holland's third Spider-Man flick. Some of these prank names included Home-Wrecker, Home Slice, and Phone Home. The latter was "revealed" by Holland himself, and now you can see a E.T. inspired goof brought to life with a an poster. Check it out below.
I mean, come on. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its thrilling crossover moments, but no one expected the iconic E.T. to somehow factor into the franchise. But after a practical joke and some A+ digital art, we see the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man with the alien's glowing finger. Now Tom Holland just needs to utter iconic lines like "I'll be right here."
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Boss Logic. They're known for crafting stunning fan art regarding major superhero franchises, and have amassed an impressive 2.1 million followers as a result. And when Marvel Studios announced the fake titles of the third Spider-Man movie, this awesome fan poster soon followed.
It was always clear that the third Spider-Man movie was going to include the world "home" in some capacity. The previous two movies followed this MO, with Homecoming and Far From Home following as Peter grew up and became a bonafide superhero. The plot of No Way Home is being kept under wraps, but its an ominous title that has already inspired countless fan theories.
Given Doctor Strange's role in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter's new mentor, the most popular theory is that the movie will deal with a live-action multiverse. And with Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina reprising their roles from the previous two franchises, that seemed all the more likely. The threequel's title would certainly make sense if that plot came to fruition in live-action.
As previously mentioned, there are a number of wild theories currently swirling about Spider-Man: No Way Home's mysterious contents. Related to the multiverse, some out there were hoping that Spider-Man alums Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might be returning to the role for an epic crossover. Tom Holland has since denied this, but we'll have to see if that turns out true or not.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently expected to arrive in theaters December 21st. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.