Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Fake Title Even Got A Poster, And I Can’t Get Enough

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with WandaVision, and fans are eager to see a new installment on the big screen. One of the many highly anticipated projects coming down the line is Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Production is currently underway, and the movie's cryptic title was only recently revealed to the public. First came a few fake titles that trolled the fandom, and now one of them has been given a fan poster.