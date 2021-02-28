Why J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Shouldn’t Spell The End Of Henry Cavill’s Man Of Steel

DC And Marvel Movies Are Embracing The Multiverse

For a long time, comic book fans only got one version of a Marvel or DC character in the cinematic realm at a time, but that’s starting to change. While Tom Holland denies that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are taking part in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are a lot of folks who suspect this isn’t true, and that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will receive some help from other Web-Slingers as he battles Electro and Doctor Octopus. Plus, after that, Doctor Strange will delve into the Multiverse of Madness, and perhaps he’ll run into alternate versions of MCU heroes during that journey. Meanwhile, DC is embracing the multiverse in its own special way, because while Robert Pattinson’s Batman leads his own adventures in a reality separate from the DCEU, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s versions of Batman will take part in The Flash.