Justice League’s Zack Snyder Shares More Details On His Original Plans For The Snyder Cut Sequel

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is just around the corner, and its release will mark the realization of a dream for Snyder himself and his fans. Ahead of the film’s release, many fans are already sharing their hopes for the future. Zack Snyder honestly doesn’t think a true sequel to the Snyder Cut will ever be made, but that hasn’t stopped him from talking about his initial plans for the rest of the Justice League franchise. The filmmaker had already shed light on his potential sequel but, now, he’s gone a bit deeper into his intentions.
In previous interviews, Zack Snyder has mentioned that the “Knightmare” world -- the setting seen in Batman’s post-apocalyptic visions -- was something he wanted to explore more of. Snyder recently appeared at IGN’s Fan Fest, during which he further confirmed these intentions. He explained that a future film would have seen his Justice League grappling with this new world:
The idea was that as the movies rest, the next movie, if there ever was one -- and doesn’t seem like there ever will be -- but if there was, it would primarily in that world with [the Justice League] trying to set it right.
Previous rumors seemed to suggest this potential film would see a ragtag team consisting of Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jared Leto’s Joker and Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke take center stage. However, it seems the original six League members would have been the ones to navigate the new reality and attempt to fix things.
Some may not remember, but there was a time when Warner Bros. had multiple Justice League films planned. With this, Zack Snyder went on to say in the same interview that he planted seeds within his cut that hint at what might have been:
Well, it was meant to be two more movies… It hints, as you would, at a potential other world. I'd plant the seeds as I had wanted to of what would come in the later films, so that's in there, but as far as those stories that would be to come -- if ever that happened, which it does not look like it would -- but I think it's easy to speculate based on that and we can talk about that for quite a while.
A Knightmare-set Justice League film definitely would have been an interesting change of pace. Such a movie could have allowed Snyder the opportunity to show different sides of the heroes and their supporting characters. The alternate versions of Batman and Joker alone are evidence of that.
The chances of a Knightmare-inspired Snyder Cut sequel are very slim at this point, as Zack Snyder admitted. Still, stranger things have happened. There was, after all, a time when many of us didn’t think his cut of Justice League would ever see the light of day.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18th.