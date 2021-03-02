5 MCU Theories Fans Already Have After Spider-Man: No Way Home Title Reveal

When a hero as prominent as Spider-Man has their identity exposed, it's a real crisis. Now he has to deal with everyone, good or bad, knowing who he is and the consequences that come from it. It's a bit more manageable when you're someone rich and powerful like Tony Stark, but far less so when you're a middle-class teen living in New York. I'd argue it's especially hard if you're also accused of murder and you have no way of proving you didn't do it. It would make total sense that Peter fled town shortly after the announcement, and Spider-Man: No Way Home will see him laying low in some more remote location for the time being.