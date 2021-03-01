Michael B. Jordan Recalls Meeting Denzel Washington As A Kid Before He Became A Mentor

You never know who’s going to come back into your life at any given point in time. Someone you met getting coffee could become one of the most important person in your not-too-distant future. Or if you’re Without Remorse star Michael B. Jordan, you could meet Denzel Washington as a young kid, only to get to work with him further down the line. That's exactly what happened, as a chance meeting made for an interesting prologue ahead of their collaboration on the upcoming film Journal for Jordan.