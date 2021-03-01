Someone Remade Top Gun: Maverick’s Trailer With Legos, And I Can’t Look Away

Of course, watching this Lego adaptation of a trailer was was released nearly a year and a half ago is also a reminder of how many delays Top Gun: Maverick has dealt with over the years. Long ago, the plan was for the sequel to hit theaters on July 12, 2019, but it was eventually decided to move it to June 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic further complicated the release plans, and now Maverick is slated for July 2, 2021. While it’s possible that it might be pushed back yet again in the coming months, Paramount is adamant that Maverick will play on big screens, and the studio even reportedly turned down offers from Netflix and Apple TV+ to buy the feature.