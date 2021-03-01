news

Someone Remade Top Gun: Maverick’s Trailer With Legos, And I Can’t Look Away

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

For most people, watching a trailer is a straightforward activity, as you’re simply looking at footage from a movie cut together in an appealing manner, be it in a theatrical setting, on home media or somewhere online, and then contemplating if you intend to watch said movie. But some people aren’t content to let certain trailers simply unfold in front of their eyes; they also want put their own spin on the preview. Lego recreations are among the popular ways of doing so, and one of the trailers for the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick has now been given such treatment.

Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick on July 18, 2019 during that year’s San Diego Comic-Con, and another trailer for the return of Tom Cruise’s Pete Mitchell followed on December 16, 2019. It’s the latter preview that’s been remade in Lego form by YouTuber Onbeatman, and it looks impressive. But don’t take my word for it:

This is definitely one of the more impressive Lego trailer remakes out there. Not only are the recreations of the Top Gun: Maverick characters and environments pretty much what you’d envision they look like in Lego form, but Onbeatman went the extra mile by animating the characters’ mouths when they spoke, rather than simply kept them still. In that regard, this Lego Maverick trailer feels more like an official production rather than an amateur project. With some extra polishing, Pete Maverick and the gang would be ready to cameo in one of the official Lego movies.

Of course, watching this Lego adaptation of a trailer was was released nearly a year and a half ago is also a reminder of how many delays Top Gun: Maverick has dealt with over the years. Long ago, the plan was for the sequel to hit theaters on July 12, 2019, but it was eventually decided to move it to June 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic further complicated the release plans, and now Maverick is slated for July 2, 2021. While it’s possible that it might be pushed back yet again in the coming months, Paramount is adamant that Maverick will play on big screens, and the studio even reportedly turned down offers from Netflix and Apple TV+ to buy the feature.

Set over 30 years after the events of the original Top Gun, Top Gun: Maverick follows Pete Mitchell training a new squad of graduates from the title aviation school, which includes Miles Teller’s Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Mitchell’s late RIO and friend, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. Maverick’s cast also includes Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Danny Ramirez and Manny Jacinto. Behind the cameras, Tron: Legacy’s Joseph Kosinski directed the move off a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie.

Just like other upcoming Paramount movies, including A Quiet Place: Part II and Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick will be made available on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical release. Between his reprisal of Pete Mitchell and his next two outings as Ethan Hunt, now’s certainly a great time to be a Tom Cruise fan. And rest assured, now that Universal Pictures is handling the release of future Lego movies, we’ll be sure to let you know if the studio hires Cruise for one of the lead roles.

Why Miles Teller Almost Said No To Starring Opposite Tom Cruise In Top Gun: Maverick
    Adam Holmes

