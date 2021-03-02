Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Won’t Bring Back A Longtime Ant-Man Character

Although we followed along with Scott Lang during Avengers: Endgame, Paul Rudd’s character will soon step back onto center stage with Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Naturally they won’t be the only familiar faces taking part in the threequel, but word’s now come in that T.I., who’s been involved with the Ant-Man film series since the beginning, will not be among the returning actors.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, T.I. is not slated to reprise Dave, one of Scott Lang’s e-convict friends, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This update on the MCU movie comes after T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, have been accused of sexual abuse and drugging women for more than a decade, with T.I. and Harris’ legal counsel describing these claims as “unsubstantiated and baseless.” However, it’s unclear if T.I.’s exclusion from Ant-Man 3 is in response to these accusations or if this was already in the cards.
Multiple women, represented by attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, sent their allegations concerning T.I. and Tiny Harris to both the California and Georgia attorney generals. According to Blackburn, these women “detailed “eerily similar [allegations] of sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment,” and one of these women even alleged she was underaged when her horrific experience took place. As such, they’ve now called on California and Georgia to open investigations into the couple. T.I.’s exclusion from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania follows a month after VH1 suspended production on the reality series T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle after various other claims of sexual abuse were directed at T.I. and Harris.
T.I.’s Dave formed the trio of thieves that Scott Lang partnered up with upon getting out of prison in the first Ant-Man movie, alongside Michael Peña’s Luis and David Dastmalchian’s Kurt. The three men later aided in the efforts to steal the Yellowjacket suit from Darren Cross, and by the time Ant-Man and the Wasp rolled around, they’d left their criminal lives behind and started the X-Con Security company. With T.I. out of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (it doesn’t sound like the character will be recast either) and Peña confirmed to reprise Luis, now we just need to hear whether Dastmalchian’s Kurt will be back or not. Quantumania will also bring back Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne.
Although the potential of a third Ant-Man movie was addressed before Ant-Man and the Wasp’s release, it wasn’t until November 2019 that it was confirmed Ant-Man 3 was moving forward, with Peyton Reed returning to direct and Rick and Morty’s Jeff Loveness penning the script. Along with Freaky’s Kathryn Newton taking over as Cassie Lang (who’s previously been played by Abby Ryder Fortson and Emma Fuhrmann), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will also feature Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. For now, Marvel Studios is keeping tight-lipped on specific plot details, but principal photography is expected to begin this summer.
While Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania doesn’t have an official release date yet, it is expected to arrive in 2022, and Marvel Studios has October 7, 2022 blocked off for a yet-to-be-revealed movie. So provided movies like Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 aren’t delayed again, count on Ant-Man 3 going in that slot. Keep track of what else the MCU has coming to theaters with our Marvel movies guide.