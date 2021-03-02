Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Won’t Bring Back A Longtime Ant-Man Character

T.I.’s Dave formed the trio of thieves that Scott Lang partnered up with upon getting out of prison in the first Ant-Man movie, alongside Michael Peña’s Luis and David Dastmalchian’s Kurt. The three men later aided in the efforts to steal the Yellowjacket suit from Darren Cross, and by the time Ant-Man and the Wasp rolled around, they’d left their criminal lives behind and started the X-Con Security company. With T.I. out of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (it doesn’t sound like the character will be recast either) and Peña confirmed to reprise Luis, now we just need to hear whether Dastmalchian’s Kurt will be back or not. Quantumania will also bring back Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne.