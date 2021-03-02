How A Harrison Ford Injury Led Ben Schwartz To Do Voice Work For BB-8 In Star Wars

At the end of the day, Ben Schwartz also told us he got to putz around on set a day John Williams was there and we also know that he was able to play a Stormtrooper for a scene as well. So, it sounds like he really did make the most of the experience even if the whole BB-8 plan didn’t work out exactly as expected. It’s certainly an example of making blue milk out of lemons if I’ve ever seen one.

Catch him in Flora & Ulysses on Disney+ now.