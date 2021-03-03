When Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Movie Will Finally Begin Filming, According To The Producer

Had to COVID-19 pandemic not wreaked havoc on the film industry, Black Adam would have started filming in summer 2020. However, because the spread of the coronavirus resulted in Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice having to pause production from March to September of last year, it became necessary to alter the Black Adam timetable. But Johnson finished his work on Red Notice in November, so the Black Adam team was able to regroup and start planning for the DC movie’s April shoot in Georgia. No doubt a lot of effort was also spent in the last few months ensuring that the proper health and safety guidelines are in place for Black Adam’s principal photography to reduce the chances of there being any COVID-related issues.