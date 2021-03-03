news

Why One Major Theater Chain Is Refusing To Show Disney's Raya And The Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon Raya crouched, with sword in hand, ready to fight

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Even in the current climate of theatrical exhibition, to pass on a movie like Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon feels like something akin to leaving money on the table. But that’s exactly what Cinemark, one of the three major theater chains on the domestic circuit, is about to do, as the company is refusing to show Disney’s latest flick. The answer as to why this is happening won’t shock you, as Cinemark and Disney are at loggerheads when it comes to the terms and conditions of showing the film theatrically.

The news of the chain’s decision to refuse to show Raya and the Last Dragon was reported by Deadline, which spoke with sources alleging that attempted negotiations to change the rental terms to be more beneficial to the theater chain were less than successful. Faced with an ultimatum to accept those terms or refuse to play the film, Cinemark opted for the latter. As Raya and the Last Dragon is slated to open in theaters, as well as show on Disney+ Premier Access this Friday, this truly is an 11th hour development.

It’s a story that brings back memories of that time Star Wars: The Last Jedi saw such prime demands being made, including 65% of ticket revenues and a commitment to a four-week run, being leveled against theater chains. Under normal circumstances, and with a movie like a Star Wars sequel, that could be seen as tight, but survivable. However, as the current climate is far from ideal, with reduced capacity and moviegoers partaking in more streaming options than ever, one can see how Cinemark would want to counter such conditions.

Even without knowing the exact specifications that Raya and the Last Dragon has been tied up in, there’s still some news that throws this scenario between Cinemark and Disney into sharper relief. Apparently Warner Bros has actually played ball with movie theaters and offered more amenable rental terms for titles like Godzilla vs. Kong, which are part of that studio’s 2021 initiative to debut every title on this year’s slate with an upfront streaming window. As that studio’s streaming platform, HBO Max, doesn’t include the $30 buy-in that Disney+ subscribers will have to put out for this latest animated adventure, the contrast between these examples is more interesting; especially when Tom and Jerry put up better theatrical numbers than expected, with a simultaneous streaming release, in these trying times.

Realities in a world still dealing with safety and adjusting to doing business in a pandemic mindset are just as concrete as they were in the before times. Cinemark and Disney are not the only parties that have, or will, do battle when it comes to securing favorable positions for movies like Raya and the Last Dragon. But what is known is that whatever the outcome of this particular moment yields for both sides, it surely won’t be forgotten when negotiations for a film like Black Widow come into play.

Luckily, if you’re a Disney+ subscriber, or if a theater near you is showing Raya and the Last Dragon, you’ll be able to enjoy that very movie starting this Friday. However, the Premier Access option will be an additional $30 rental for subscribers, so keep that in mind as you make your weekend plans. And if you’re not a Disney+ subscriber, then you might want to change that and sign up today, just in case you’re ready for this trip into a colorful fairy tale.

Who does the Disney/Cinemark stand-off over Raya and the Last Dragon hurt most?
RESULTS
Up Next

Disney+'s Raya And The Last Dragon Reviews Are In, Here's What Critics Are Saying About Awkwafina's New Animated Disney Film
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Disney+'s Raya And The Last Dragon Review: A Brand New Disney Masterpiece reviews 2d Disney+'s Raya And The Last Dragon Review: A Brand New Disney Masterpiece Dirk Libbey
All The New Movies Coming Out In March 2021 news 3d All The New Movies Coming Out In March 2021 Philip Sledge
Disney World Has Made Another Change To Its Rules Inside The Parks news 3d Disney World Has Made Another Change To Its Rules Inside The Parks Mack Rawden

Trending Movies

Willy's Wonderland Feb 12, 2021 Willy's Wonderland Rating TBD
Outside The Wire Jan 15, 2021 Outside The Wire 7
Infinite May 28, 2021 Infinite Rating TBD
Raya and the Last Dragon Mar 5, 2021 Raya and the Last Dragon 10
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
How Chicago Med's New Doctor Will Bring Some Issues To The ED, According To Steven Weber TBD How Chicago Med's New Doctor Will Bring Some Issues To The ED, According To Steven Weber Rating TBD
Following Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson Is Collaborating With Netflix On Another Movie TBD Following Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson Is Collaborating With Netflix On Another Movie Rating TBD
Amy Poehler’s Moxie Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The New Netflix Film TBD Amy Poehler’s Moxie Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The New Netflix Film Rating TBD
Upcoming Bobby Cannavale Movies And TV Shows: Jolt, Sing 2 And More TBD Upcoming Bobby Cannavale Movies And TV Shows: Jolt, Sing 2 And More Rating TBD
Daisy Ridley Explains How Star Wars And Chaos Walking Additional Photography Improved Her Movies TBD Daisy Ridley Explains How Star Wars And Chaos Walking Additional Photography Improved Her Movies Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information