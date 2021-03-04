Did Star Wars’ Rian Johnson Know About Kylo Ren’s Fate In The Rise Of Skywalker?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's no secret that Star Wars is massively popular. The galaxy far, far away has entertained audiences for decades, and is showing no signs of slowing down. J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker completed the nine-film Skywalker, opening the door for new narrative possibilities. But there's still much discussion about that blockbuster's contents, including the fate of Adam Driver's Kylo Ren/Ben Solo. So did The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson know that Ben was going to kick the bucket?