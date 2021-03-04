Wait, Are More Harry Potter Movies Coming?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Harry Potter has been entertaining audiences for well over a decade, and is showing no signs of slowing down. J.K. Rowlings' series of novels became a sensation, leading to an eight-film blockbuster franchise. Since then the Wizarding World has been expanded thanks to projects like the Fantastic Beasts movies, as well as Broadway plays and theme park attractions. But could actual Harry Potter sequels be coming next?
J.K. Rowling has continued to grow the Wizarding World in the years since Harry Potter wrapped up, and it's clear the author has plenty of future stories planned for the franchise. It was recently revealed that a Hogwarts-set series will be coming to HBO Max, but now some fans are wondering if direct sequels to Harry Potter would be coming next. This idea gained traction when WarnerMedia Chief Jason Kilar made vague comments during an investor's conference. In his words,
There's this little thing called Harry Potter, which is one of the most beloved franchises. And we're incredibly thankful to be able to partner with J.K. Rowling and so I would argue there's lot of fun and potential there as well.
Well, color me intrigued. It seems like Warner Bros. are really considering all their options when it comes to the future of the Harry Potter franchise. It's currently unclear what type of future project he might be referencing, but the generations of fans are sure to have a few ideas.
Jason Kilar's comments from a conference last Thursday (via THR) are interesting because they're so vague. Still, with Fantastic Beasts 3 currently filming and an HBO Max show in development, it almost seems strange to look to the future. That is, unless there's an exciting new project like a Harry Potter sequel in the works.
Of course, it's possible that Jason Kilar was simply referencing the myriad Harry Potter projects that are currently in process. After all. J.K. Rowling hasn't really stopped creating content since Harry's journey through Hogwarts began. Still, the mention of "potential" is sure to going to turn some heads.
The most obvious opportunity for a Harry Potter sequel would be a film adaptation of the plays Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Those two plays focus on Harry and Draco's sons, who depart on a time traveling adventure through the Wizarding multiverse. We also catch up with adult versions of the original cast, including Hermione, Ron, and Ginny.
We'll just have to wait and see which projects end up actually making it to the light of day. Regardless, there should be plenty of magic in the future. Even if the new Fantastic Beasts franchise has a new villain entirely.
Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently set to arrive in theaters on July 15th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.