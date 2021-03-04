Wait, Are More Harry Potter Movies Coming?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Harry Potter has been entertaining audiences for well over a decade, and is showing no signs of slowing down. J.K. Rowlings' series of novels became a sensation, leading to an eight-film blockbuster franchise. Since then the Wizarding World has been expanded thanks to projects like the Fantastic Beasts movies, as well as Broadway plays and theme park attractions. But could actual Harry Potter sequels be coming next?