Is Mortal Kombat Already Teasing A Potential Sequel In The Trailer?

Warner Bros’ Mortal Kombat is a film that could be described as many things. Some may say it’s a remake of a classic video game adaptation, with theme music so iconic you have to use it no matter what you’re doing in the cinematic realm. Others would be right in calling it a brutally beautiful action spectacle ready to entertain the masses. But both of those branching pathways meet up at one, common goal that any studio would be crazy not to aim for: a potential cinematic franchise.