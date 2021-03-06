What Is The Epcot International Flower And Garden Festival? 6 Quick Things You Need To Know

Really, It's All About The Food

It may be called the International Flower and Garden Festival, but that doesn't mean that flowers are the only things there to enjoy. Like all the great Epcot festivals there are special booths set up all over the park with unique food offerings. Each one has a particular theme to the food, a special ingredient, nation of origin, or style, and offers a couple of small bites and a drink or two, both non-alcoholic specialties are available as are other more adult selections. Now you can not only eat and drink your way around the world, but around the entire park. Epcot has by far the best food of any Walt Disney World park, and now it's just that much better.