Disney World Guests Arrested For Physical Confrontations Over COVID Rules

Differences of opinion are always going to be present when it comes to how people enjoy their theme park experience. While the severity of those disagreements is always going to be a variable, one should hope that physical confrontations, spitting, and other abhorrent behavior are only outliers in those scenarios. So if you’re thinking of visiting Disney World, or any other theme park at this time, make sure you follow the restrictions posted at your chosen venue. Also, give the park employees some slack, as everyone’s just trying to have as magical a day as they can.