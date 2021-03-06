Wonder Woman’s Robin Wright Reveals How Director Patty Jenkins Pitched The Film To Her

Robin Wright’s Hollywood career is, in a word, impressive. She’s taken on so many iconic roles over the years at this point that her legacy is already solidified. That also means she can choose her roles carefully these days. It seems like Patty Jenkins must have been aware of that fact when she pitched Wonder Woman to Wright, since she had a pretty bold approach to trying to get the actress on board.
In Wonder Woman, Robin Wright brought undeniable gravitas to her portrayal of Antiope. The actress’ performance was a big selling point for Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film, and fans were thrilled to learn she’d be reprising the role in Wonder Woman 1984. The role of Antiope was essential to making the Wonder Woman story work -- despite limited screen time, the character’s death needed to carry a lot of weight, in order for Diana’s character arc to be convincing.
Patty Jenkins clearly knew Robin Wright was the right woman for the job -- and apparently she knew exactly what to say to convince the actress that was the case. Robin Wright told Collider that despite her busy schedule at the time, she was compelled by the director’s pitch:
Patty Jenkins the director, her enthusiasm on the phone when she called me - because I was shooting House of Cards at the time - she called and she’s like, ‘Do you want to play one of the greatest warrior women of the Amazon nation?’ I was like, ‘Of course!’ [Laughs] It was a no-brainer. I was like, ‘That’s gonna be a hoot.’ And we got to get in the best shape of our lives training for that movie at 50-years-old. I was like, ‘I’m into that. Let’s go for it.’ I adore her and I loved both movies’ messages. [They’re] really about justice and equality and love, and I’m a sucker for that stuff.
Given Robin Wright’s previous roles, in movies like The Princess Bride and Forrest Gump, it’s not a surprise that she was drawn to Wonder Woman’s themes. She clearly has a sense of adventure and isn’t afraid to back down from a challenge, which made her an even more perfect fit for the role. It’s also cool to know that Patty Jenkins knew how to appeal to the actress and get her to see the value in joining the franchise.
It sounds like Robin Wright’s tenure with Wonder Woman has proven to be well worth her time. She’s made it clear she’d be on board for future chapters too, including that rumored Amazons spinoff, if the opportunity presented itself. In the meantime, she’s kept herself busy with a new challenge since House of Cards and Wonder Woman 1984 wrapped. This year, she also starred in her directorial debut, Land.
Anyone looking to revisit Robin Wright's role as Antiope can stream Wonder Woman on HBO Max now.