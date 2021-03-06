Nic Cage Went Full Nic Cage And Got Married In Las Vegas... Again

Nic Cage is irrevocably linked to the one and only, fabulous Las Vegas. Obviously, his Cameron Poe famously crash landed in “city of sin” in the 1997 action film Con Air, but then there’s the ‘90s rom-com with Sarah Jessica Parker, Honeymoon In Vegas, and his Oscar-winning role in Leaving Las Vegas. Last month, the actor returned to Nevada city to tie the knot with Riko Shibata in a beautiful and intimate ceremony.
Nicolas Cage said “I do” during a small ceremony at the Wynn Hotel on February 16 with Riko Shibata, who he met over a year ago in Shiga, Japan. The news broke on Friday, per People, as the newlyweds get ready to celebrate a month as husband and wife in a little over a week. Cage confirmed the news, sharing that he and Shibata are “very happy” together.
The 57-year-old got married on February 16 specifically to honor his late father, whose birthday will now share their wedding anniversary. Cage’s bride wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto and walked down the aisle to her favorite song, “Winter Song” by Kiroro. Meanwhile, Cage went with a velvet Tom Ford tuxedo. They got married in a beautiful outdoor setup under a gazebo that was blooming with greenery and was showered with candles, hanging flowers and fairy lights.
Cage and Shibata’s ceremony included both traditional Catholic and Shinto vows, alongside some poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku. It was later followed by a “small celebration” that was also attended by Cage’s ex-wife, Alice Kim, and their son, Kal-El. 26-year-old Riko Shibata is the Face/Off actor’s fifth wife, and Cage is Shibata’s first husband.
Prior to the February wedding, Nicolas Cage previously tied the knot in Las Vegas to makeup artist Erika Koike in March 2019. Cage filed for an annulment four days after his last wedding day and memorably took part in a viral “Purple Rain” karaoke sesh following the breakup. Cage and Koike finalized their divorce in spring of 2019.
Before that, Nicolas Cage was married to Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016, Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004 and Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001. In addition to 15-year-old Kal-El, Cage also has an older son, Weston Coppola Cage. His mother is Christina Fulton, who Cage dated before any of his marriages.
Nic Cage has a host of new projects to look out for, between his recent role in comedy horror film Willy’s Wonderland, his upcoming Joe Exotic television series and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent with Pedro Pascal, where the actor will play an exaggerated version of himself who is broke, desperate and becomes an informant for the CIA. The meta comedy is expected to be released on March 19.
It's an exciting time to be the actor. Congrats to Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata on their marriage from CinemaBlend!