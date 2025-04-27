‘It’s Not About Hollywood.’ Traitors’ Sam Asghari Opens Up About His New Romance After Notable Split With Britney Spears

To say that Sam Asghari’s relationship with Britney Spears was a matter of public interest would be an understatement. The model and trainer was there for the whole “Free Britney” movement, and the couple continued to make headlines following the end of her conservatorship and their 2022 fairytale wedding. That marriage is now in the past, with both parties having moved on, and it sounds like Asghari is grateful that his new romance is “not about Hollywood.”

Sam Asghari made a big name for himself separate from Britney Spears when he appeared on The Traitors on the 2025 TV schedule. He was lowkey amazing on the show (which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription), but he’s making sure all the drama stays on the screen and out of his personal life. Asghari opened up to US Weekly about his relationship with Brooke Irvine, saying:

It’s all about love. That’s what it is. It’s not about the industry, it’s not about Hollywood. It’s about what really is the most important thing, and that’s being present, being in the moment and supporting others that are doing this same thing.

Brooke Irvine is a Los Angeles-based real estate agent, and she’s reportedly been dating Sam Asghari for a few months now. After five years of dating, Asghari and Britney Spears tied the knot in 2022. However, the trainer filed for divorce just a year later amid allegations that the former pop star had cheated on him with contractor Paul Richard Soliz, who had done some work on Spears’ and Asghari’s house.

In December 2023, they were declared legally single again and, despite seemingly being more focused on his dogs than dating, Sam Asghari confirmed his relationship with Brooke Irvine soon after.

Britney Spears’ divorce from her third husband was finalized in early May 2024, the same week that her conservatorship battle with her dad, Jamie Spears, officially ended. It was at that time that her stay with Paul Richard Soliz at the Chateau Marmont ended, with cops and paramedics being called after an alleged altercation.

One can imagine that Sam Asghari would be happy to have a less-public relationship after everything he and Britney Spears endured. As the “Stronger” singer regained control of her life post-conservatorship, it seems the two didn’t see eye to eye on her posting nude photos to social media. However, while Asghari “preferred” she didn’t, he admitted he had no right to control what she showed of her body.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

See Sam Asghari on The Traitors, and tune into the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

In January 2023, he expressed frustration that his wife couldn’t even eat a meal without being swarmed by fans with cameras after Britney Spears was reported to have stormed out of a restaurant after acting “manic.” By March of that year, rumors that their marriage was in trouble really picked up speed when both the singer and Sam Asghari were pictured without their wedding rings.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have seemingly moved on, she did appear to call out her latest ex-husband and others from her past for not making her “feel beautiful.” It’s been close a full year since the divorce was finalized, and hopefully both parties are better off.