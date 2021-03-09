Why Adults Still Watch SpongeBob, According To SpongeBob Voice Tom Kenny

To say that Spongebob Squarepants is a gigantic success would be an understatement. In a world where few cartoons make it past just a handful of seasons, new episodes of Spongebob Squarepants are still being churned out over 20 years after its premiere on Nickelodeon, and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run marks our third time following along with the absorbent, yellow and porous protagonist in a cinematic setting. Obviously Spongebob Squarepants’ chief demographic is still kids, but Tom Kenny, who’s voiced the eponymous protagonist since the beginning, has an interesting take on why adults continue to keep tabs on the franchise.