Universal Studios' Dockside Inn And Suites: 5 Big Reasons To Consider Staying At The Newest Florida Resort

Led by Executive chef Khalid Benghallem, the concept is both flexible and a little adventurous. Sure, if you have (or are) a picky eater, there are items like grilled cheese and chicken fingers on the menu, or basic burgers and pizza. But the signature dish at Pier 8 Market is the chicken and waffles, which are dandied up for breakfast and served family style later in the day. You can also try a turkey burger with cranberry mayo or order a Cuban sandwich if you are feeling a little more outside-the-box. Right now the resort is also celebrating Mardi Gras with some specialty dishes including beignets (seriously go for those) and a shrimp and grits dish that’s not fussy but is extremely fun to dive into thanks to some candied bacon.

Hot Tip: If you are an Orlando or Florida native, you may recognize some of the drink names that can be found at the pool bar. The Oasis Beach Bar has drinks like the Mach 5 and The Surge, and if those sound familiar, it’s because they are a nod to the Wet ‘n Wild park that used to be on the property.