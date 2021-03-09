One X-Men Alum Would ‘Love’ To Bring Their Character Into The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing and Phase Four finally kicked off with WandaVision on Disney+. There are number of massive questions plaguing the franchise, including the possible introduction of X-Men. With Disney now in control of 20th Century Fox's properties, fans can't wait for mutants to join the shared universe. And X-Men 2 actress Kelly Hu is down to reprise her role as Lady Deathstrike in the MCU.
Kelly Hu only appeared in one installment of the original X-Men franchise, but she definitely made a strong impression. While she didn't have many lines, her take on Yuriko Oyama was deadly, and her epic battle with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine remains iconic. Hu was recently asked about possibly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying:
Oh yeah, of course. That would be a dream. I would love if that were to happen, but I feel that X-Men Universe is so vast. There are so many characters, I feel like they've barely scratched the surface [Laughs]. How many X-Men films have there been? There have been so many, but I don't even know how many more characters there are to still introduce.
Given just how popular Marvel movies are, joining the MCU is a dream job for most actors. This is even true for those who have already played superpowered characters, such as X2: X-Men United's Kelly Hu. So will Deathstrike actually make her way back to the big screen?
Kelly Hu's comments to ComicBookMovie are sure to excite Marvel fans who are hoping to see the X-Men join the MCU sooner rather than later. Kevin Feige has been keeping his plans close to the chest, and it's unclear if the studio will be recasting or bringing back past stars. After all, Deadpool has been confirmed to be joining the MCU. So anything seems possible.
Later in her same interview, Kelly Hu spoke more about what it would be like to reprise her role as Lady Deathstrike. After all, it's been nearly two decades since X-Men 2 was released in theaters, complete with Hu's extensive action sequences.
It would be such an honor to be able to bring that character back, but who knows what this next X-Men film will even be about! I kept trying to convince them that my character was not dead for X3 [Laughs], but they were certain she was pretty dead! [Laughs] We'll see.
Clearly Deathstrike is a character that continues to mean a great deal to Kelly Hu. It's one of her most iconic roles to date, and it turns out that she was hoping to return for the infamous sequel X-Men: The Last Stand. She failed to convince Fox to bring her back, but hopefully she'll have better luck when it comes to a possible role in the MCU.
Marvel fans were hoping that mutants were introduced to the MCU during WandaVision, but that payoff never really happened. We'll just have to wait and see Kevin Feige's plans for the X-Men. Fingers crossed that Kelly Hu gets the chance to play Deathstrike in another project.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th, as well as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.