One X-Men Alum Would ‘Love’ To Bring Their Character Into The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing and Phase Four finally kicked off with WandaVision on Disney+. There are number of massive questions plaguing the franchise, including the possible introduction of X-Men. With Disney now in control of 20th Century Fox's properties, fans can't wait for mutants to join the shared universe. And X-Men 2 actress Kelly Hu is down to reprise her role as Lady Deathstrike in the MCU.