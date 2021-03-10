Jennifer Garner’s Yes Day Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Movie

We haven’t seen Jennifer Garner in a feature film in a hot minute, but her new Netflix comedy is almost here. Adapted from the book of the same name, Yes Day stars Garner, (who also produces) alongside Édgar Ramírez, and Jenna Ortega. Garner and Ramírez play parents who usually say no to their kids ,but decide to say yes to all of their kids’ requests (with a few reasonable exceptions) for one day, called Yes Day.

The movie releases on Netflix this Friday, March 12, and critics have already started posting their thoughts.