City Of Lies Trailer: Johnny Depp's Movie About Tupac Is Finally Arriving

Putting the circumstances for City of Lies being delayed, another point of interest surrounds this movie’s release. As the subject matter of the lives of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur have been previously covered in Notorious and All Eyez On Me, respectively, how this new film approaches the end of both rap titans lives will be of a more keen interest when it comes to their fan bases. Though, at the very least, all involved can hope that City of Lies somehow eclipses the dismal performance of both of those previously released films, especially among critics.