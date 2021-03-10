Why Disneyland Is Still Going To Have A Difficult Time Reopening

15% Capacity Could Mean A Very Different Disneyland

Even if everything comes up roses and Disneyland is able to open in April, it doesn't mean that things are going to instantly return to normal or that the park is going to look the way fans remember it. Of course, there will be the various health and safety rules in place, but there will also be a very small number of guests allowed in the parks. Counties in the red tier will be able to open theme parks at 15% capacity, which is much smaller than the 25% capacity that Walt Disney World opened with, meaning that the parks may only open a fraction of their attractions, shops and dining locations.