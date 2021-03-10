Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Is All Grown Up And Sharing Her Runway Debut From Paris Fashion Week

The memory of Paul Walker has continued within the Fast and Furious franchise. Vin Diesel's character now has a young son that's been named for Walker's character. There have even been rumors about the character of Brian somehow returning to the franchise. Jordana Brewster, who played the on-screen wife of Walker's character, will be back in F9, which may require some sort of explanation why she is back and Brian is not. It's even possible we could see Brian return in some sort of cameo using the same technology that put him into the end of Furious 7.