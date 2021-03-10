Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Is All Grown Up And Sharing Her Runway Debut From Paris Fashion Week

Meadow Walker was all of 14-years-old when her father, Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker, died tragically in an automobile accident. It's now been more than seven years since the tragic event, and Meadow Walker has come a long way. This week the professional model opened Paris Fashion Week, and she looks incredible. The young model was part of a virtual fashion week video by the label Givenchy.
Meadow Walker has certainly grown up. She has occasionally posted images of herself with father on Instagram, but those are often much older pictures, showing a younger Paul Walker and Meadow as a child. Here we we see the 21-year-old model looking every inch the professional. She posted a shot of herself from the runway, thanking Givenchy and her supporters.
Meadow Walker looks ready to take on the world here. She has referred to her father as her "best bud" in the past, and so one can only imagine he was on her mind as she took to the runway for Paris Fashion Week. Opening a show like that, even in the current context of a virtual show, is quite an honor.
Paul Walker died in November of 2013, in the midst of production of Furious 7. Meadow Walker sued Porsche for wrongful death, claiming at the time that the vehicle her father was in at the time, a Porsche Carrera GT, lacked basic safety features and that a defective seatbelt may have prevented her father from escaping the vehicle. The lawsuit was settled out of court.
With Paul Walker dying during production of a major film, a decision had to be made regarding how to handle his character, Brian O'Conner. Brian was given a major send off, even bringing in Walker's brother as a stand in so that some final scenes could be filmed, using CGI to recreate Paul Walker's face. Since everybody knew what had happened to Walker at that point, it was both a farewell to the character and the actor, a moment which Vin Diesel has called the "best moment in cinematic history."
The memory of Paul Walker has continued within the Fast and Furious franchise. Vin Diesel's character now has a young son that's been named for Walker's character. There have even been rumors about the character of Brian somehow returning to the franchise. Jordana Brewster, who played the on-screen wife of Walker's character, will be back in F9, which may require some sort of explanation why she is back and Brian is not. It's even possible we could see Brian return in some sort of cameo using the same technology that put him into the end of Furious 7.
Whatever happens with Paul Walker's legacy on film, his legacy in reality, his daughter Meadow, is certainly just as impressive.