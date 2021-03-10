Halloween Kills: Real Housewife Kyle Richards Offers Short But Exciting Update On The Sequel

2020 was a rough year for the entertainment industry, as it came to a sudden screeching halt. A number of movies were delayed as a result, either because more time was needed to film or because studios wanted to hold off and make money at the box office. David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills is in the latter category, and was pushed back a full year. The upcoming slasher will unpack the events of John Carpenter's original 1978 movie, and a number of OG actors are reprising their roles. This includes The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, who recently shared a brief but thrilling update about her return to Haddonfield.