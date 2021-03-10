Halloween Kills: Real Housewife Kyle Richards Offers Short But Exciting Update On The Sequel

2020 was a rough year for the entertainment industry, as it came to a sudden screeching halt. A number of movies were delayed as a result, either because more time was needed to film or because studios wanted to hold off and make money at the box office. David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills is in the latter category, and was pushed back a full year. The upcoming slasher will unpack the events of John Carpenter's original 1978 movie, and a number of OG actors are reprising their roles. This includes The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, who recently shared a brief but thrilling update about her return to Haddonfield.
Kyle Richards was a child actress when she played Lindsey Wallace in the original Halloween movie opposite Jamie Lee Curtis. The 2018 sequel caught up with Laurie Strode 40 years after that fateful night, and Halloween Kills will feature various other survivors as they arm up to fight Michael Myers. Richards' many Housewives fans can't wait to see her back on the big screen, and she recently gave a quick tease about the sequel, saying it was:
One of the best of all time. That’s what I’m hearing.
Well, color me interested. John Carpenter has been similarly praising Halloween Kills, making the wait for its release all the more powerful. Horror buffs can't wait to catch up with the denizens of Haddonfield, and see if Kyle Richards' iconic character makes it out alive.
Kyle Richards' comments about Halloween Kills come from a quick exchange she had with paparazzi which was posted on the Instagram TMI.BUZZ. The actress and television personality was careful not to actually reveal anything about the upcoming slasher's contents, she did tease the pedigree of the Blumhouse project. Now we just have to patiently wait for the first trailer.
While 2018's Halloween was all about Laurie Strode's trauma and its affect on her family, Halloween Kills will see the town of Haddonfield become a character itself. With The Shape once again rampaging through the community, the citizens will be forming an angry mob to hunt and kill the masked villain. The limited footage showed the ensemble cast with weapons, and there's no telling what bloody chaos will ensue.
Kyle Richards has taken various acting projects while balancing her 11-season run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but her return to horror with Halloween Kills feels like a major moment. The 2018 sequel broke records for the beloved franchise, and both Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis expressed interest in working with each other again. Luckily that's exactly what happened, alongside fellow original cast members Nancy Stephens and Charles Cyphers.
It should be interesting to see what type of an adult Kyle Richards' character Lindsey turned out to be. Much like Laurie, she no doubt has plenty of trauma from the night Michael Myers came back to town. She'll also be reuniting with Tommy Doyle, played in adulthood by Anthony Michael Hall. Let's hope they manage to live through the night.
Halloween Kills will arrive in theaters on October 15th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.