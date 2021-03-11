Months After Quarantining in Pajamas, Demi Moore Pens Tribute To Bruce Willis’ Wife

Bruce Willis and Emma Hemming Willis have two daughters together as well, so it’s safe to say that girl power runs rampant in the family. It seems that Demi Moore has not only completely accepted her ex’s new wife and family additions, but is striving to build them up as well. Moore posted a lovely tribute to Lady Willis on her Instagram for International Women’s Day, saying although there is no real word for what kind of family the two are to one another, the two women are “mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life.” Check out Moore’s post below: