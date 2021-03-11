Looks Like Universal Studios Hollywood Is In No Rush To Reopen

As I suggested recently regarding Disneyland, and all the same points are true for Universal Studios Hollywood as well, there may not be much reason for the parks to plan to reopen in April. They'll be limited to 15% of maximum capacity, which is a number that's going to be tough to make a profit off of. And the fact that Universal has added dates to their event has implied that it's already popular with guests. The park will be able to welcome more bodies as a food and drink event than as a theme park. It's possible this event could actually be more profitable than operating as a theme park until capacity limits are expanded further.