Now Josh Gad And Freddie Prinze Jr. Are In On James Gunn’s Jokes About Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Rumors

Outside of James Gunn providing a few teases here and there over the years, such as saying that big things are in store for Rocket Raccoon, we really have no idea what to expect from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That said, production is reportedly expected to begin in late 2021 so it’ll be ready for a 2023 release. But if you’re looking for a comic book movie fix from Gunn sooner than that, The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters and on HBO Max August 6.