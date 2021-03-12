The Doctor Strange Rumor That Benedict Cumberbatch Apparently Had No Idea About

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Spoilers ahead for WandaVision's series finale.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth in the film world, and as such it's very important for the studio to keep its secrets. Marvel security is notoriously tight, resulting in fans making countless theories about how each upcoming project will play out. WandaVision was no exception, especially due to the episodic nature of the Disney+ show. Fans were expecting Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to show up eventually, but that never happened. And it turns out that the Sherlock actor didn't even hear about that popular rumor.