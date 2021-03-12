The Doctor Strange Rumor That Benedict Cumberbatch Apparently Had No Idea About

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Spoilers ahead for WandaVision's series finale.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth in the film world, and as such it's very important for the studio to keep its secrets. Marvel security is notoriously tight, resulting in fans making countless theories about how each upcoming project will play out. WandaVision was no exception, especially due to the episodic nature of the Disney+ show. Fans were expecting Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to show up eventually, but that never happened. And it turns out that the Sherlock actor didn't even hear about that popular rumor.
Benedict Cumberbatch made his Marvel debut as the title character of 2016's Doctor Strange. He quickly crossed over in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but fans are eager to dive back into his trippy corner of the MCU with The Multiverse of Madness. Sam Raimi's sequel will feature a major appearance by Elizabeth Olsen as The Scarlet Witch, which is why fans expected Cumberbatch show up during WandaVision. ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton recently asked if the actor heard about these rumors, which he denied before saying:
I’m sorry to disappoint you. That would have been fun, I guess. It would have led into Lizzy’s involvement with the movie. That’s all to come. We’ve been filming since before Christmas and it’s very exciting.
Sorry folks, it looks like Doctor Strange was never going to appear in WandaVision. On top of Benedict Cumberbatch seemingly not getting a call to play his signature Avenger, he wasn't even aware that fans were tuning into weekly episodes of the series hoping to see the Sorcerer Supreme pop up.
Benedict Cumberbatch's comments to ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton show the power of the fandom's collective imagination. Given Elizabeth Olsen's upcoming appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it seemed logical that he might appear during WandaVision. The finale definitely seemed to set this up, as Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness named dropped the Sorcerer Supreme, and mentioned that Wanda is going to need training to properly wield her full powers.
In the end Doctor Strange was noticeably absent from WandaVision, with Benedict Cumberbatch unaware of the countless fan theories surrounding his character. But his presumed role as Wanda's mentor seems inevitable, as she finally starts diving into magic. The Scarlet Witch is also more powerful by definition, which should add an interesting dynamic to their relationship.
That crossover moment is happening in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is in the midst of filming across the pond. As Benedict Cumberbatch mentioned, filming started back in December. There was a break for the holidays, followed by another shut down when hospitals were at max capacity. But production has presumably resumed, and anticipation has skyrocketed as a result of WandaVision.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently expected to arrive in theaters March 25th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.