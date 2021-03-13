Justice League Production Designer Says Justice League Is ‘Calling For More Sequels’ And They Planted Seeds For More Stories

I will give you a simple example based on a very practical thing. The Batmobile, when you first see it, for example, it is the Batmobile. It’s got his own aesthetic. But there is tons of stuff in there that are, I would call them gadgets or whatever you want to call them, that will not be revealed with the first movie. They won't be revealed on the second one. There may be a reveal in the third one. But it's already there, because for example, the way it's designed, it's a folded origami car. Meaning the way it falls, the way it changes are all those things we can play in the future. So we do create that way officially on a franchise like this when the movie is calling for more sequels. You’ve got to think that way.