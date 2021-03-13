Avatar Now Leads Avengers: Endgame On The Box Office, And The Russos Had The Best Response

At the end of the day, Disney has two of the highest-grossing films of all time, an impressive feat to say the least. Avatar’s success proves not only how much audiences still enjoy the film but just how much of a powerhouse Disney still is when it comes to its properties. And the Avatar sequels and the MCU’s Phase Four playing out over the next few years, Disney might continue its dominance over this decade, just as it did in the 2010s.