news

Avatar Now Leads Avengers: Endgame On The Box Office, And The Russos Had The Best Response

Avatar and Avengers: Endgame

The release (and subsequent box office success) of 2019's acclaimed Avengers: Endgame marked the end of another film's reign. The Russos-helmed Marvel film beat out James Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest-grossing film of all time. The MCU film managed to hold the title for a little, much to the delight of Marvel fans. But now, the roles have been reversed since, as of this weekend, Avatar has taken its crown back. But upon hearing the news, the Russo Brothers took it in stride with a congratulatory response on social media.

The benchmark for the highest-grossing film keeps getting raised higher and higher every year (well, except for 2020). Avengers: Endgame’s race to beat Avatar was filled with anxiety and anticipation. The competition even caused a little friction between Avatar fans and the MCU fandom. But now the James Cameron-helmed film regained its title due to being re-released in theaters in China. And instead of being salty about the news, Joe and Anthony Russo warmly congratulated the Oscar-winning director on Twitter. Their cool post even pays tribute to Avengers: Infinity War, so check it out below:

The Russos’ gracious acknowledgment of Avatar’s takeback proved just how the competition is more between the fandoms than the filmmakers. Their response was also reciprocal of James Cameron’s response to Avengers: Endgame breaking Avatar’s record. All involved seem more excited over the fact that people are still going to theaters despite shifting business models and the current pandemic. But given Avatar’s recent success and theater re-openings, fans are still more than eager to head out for a good time at the movies.

The news of Avatar regaining its title is great for James Cameron, especially given what he's been working on. The director is currently working on Avatar 3 after wrapping up Avatar 2. This recent success could also add to the hype that already surrounds the upcoming Avatar films. And if the sequels break the box office, it only bodes well for the franchise moving forward.

With that said, Marvel could see Avatar’s success and decide to re-release Avengers: Endgame so it can snatch back the title. It could go back and forth if the pandemic continues and re-releases become the next trend in Hollywood. But if this were to happen, it would only be a win-win for Disney, as the two films are the property of the company. In other words, the House of Mouse just can't lose.

At the end of the day, Disney has two of the highest-grossing films of all time, an impressive feat to say the least. Avatar’s success proves not only how much audiences still enjoy the film but just how much of a powerhouse Disney still is when it comes to its properties. And the Avatar sequels and  the MCU’s Phase Four playing out over the next few years, Disney might continue its dominance over this decade, just as it did in the 2010s.

Up Next

Avatar 2’s Sigourney Weaver Reveals What She Loves About Working With James Cameron
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

Will Deadpool 3 Bring Back Domino? Here’s What Zazie Beetz Says news 20h Will Deadpool 3 Bring Back Domino? Here’s What Zazie Beetz Says Adam Holmes
Falcon And The Winter Soldier Series Premiere Has Screened, Here's What The Critics Think About The MCU Show television 1d Falcon And The Winter Soldier Series Premiere Has Screened, Here's What The Critics Think About The MCU Show Laura Hurley
Fast And Furious Threw Some Shade At The Avengers When Asked Which Characters Would Win In A Fight news 1d Fast And Furious Threw Some Shade At The Avengers When Asked Which Characters Would Win In A Fight Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

The Impossible Dec 4, 2012 The Impossible Rating TBD
Yes Day Mar 12, 2021 Yes Day Rating TBD
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America 4
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Let Him Go Ending: Who Is The ‘Him’ In The Kevin Costner And Diane Lane Thriller TBD Let Him Go Ending: Who Is The ‘Him’ In The Kevin Costner And Diane Lane Thriller Rating TBD
Netflix's Selling Sunset Renewed For Season 4 And 5, But That's Actually Causing Problems For One Star TBD Netflix's Selling Sunset Renewed For Season 4 And 5, But That's Actually Causing Problems For One Star Rating TBD
Modern Family Star Shares The Latest On A Potential Spinoff Series TBD Modern Family Star Shares The Latest On A Potential Spinoff Series Rating TBD
What The Contagion Cast Is Doing Now TBD What The Contagion Cast Is Doing Now Rating TBD
Justice League Production Designer Says Justice League Is ‘Calling For More Sequels’ And They Planted Seeds For More Stories TBD Justice League Production Designer Says Justice League Is ‘Calling For More Sequels’ And They Planted Seeds For More Stories Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information