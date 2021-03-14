Taika Waititi Accepted His Grammy From The Set Of Thor 4, And It Definitely Took Him By Surprise

Now that he has an Oscar and a Grammy, Taika Waititi is now only a Emmy and a Tony away from being one of the few in history to ever win the highest honors in film, television, music, and theatre, and it doesn't seem all that impossible that he could one day be a part of that special club. While he didn't walk away with a prize, just last year he was up for two Emmys, including Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (for The Mandalorian Season 1) and Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer on What We Do In The Shadows). And while he hasn't done anything for Broadway just yet, it's not hard to believe at all that he could one day enter that space and do some amazing work.