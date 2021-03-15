Why Zack Snyder Never Trashed Joss Whedon's Justice League In Public

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Superhero movies are everywhere, but Justice League has had a particularly unprecedented life. When Zack Snyder departed the film's set due to the family tragedy, Warner Bros. hired Joss Whedon to complete the project. The movie was greatly altered during reshoots, resulting in a project that failed to connect with audiences and critics alike. But The Snyder Cut is just days away, and the titular filmmaker has explained why he never publicly trashed the theatrical cut.
While Zack Snyder was still credited as the director of 2017's Justice League, the film was massively altered during Joss Whedon's reshoots. The theatrical cut was a failure critically and financially, so The Snyder Cut's release on HBO Max will offer the chance at redemption. Zack Snyder's Justice League will arrive shortly, and ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton recently asked how/why he managed to not trash the previous iteration over the years. In the director's words,
There had been a tragedy in my family, and it was really all consuming. Frankly I hadn’t seen the movie, I still haven’t seen the theatrical version of the movie. So maybe I’ve been able to dampen my outrage by just not knowing what actually happens differently. And also my dear friends are in the movie. My cast, I love them. And I really just want the best for them. I was confident the movie wasn’t what I had intended, but I also felt like my fight had been taken. So I let it be what it was.
What a class act. While Zack Snyder no doubt had feelings about his movie being so greatly altered after he left the set, he kept those feelings largely to himself. This is partly because he had bigger things to think about, but also because he wanted to continue to support the all-star cast.
These comments come from the filmmaker's recent conversation with ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton about the impending release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The question about the filmmaker's reaction (or lack thereof) over the 2017 theatrical cut helped to peel back the curtain on Snyder's perspective. Now that it's years after the fact he can reflect about that painful time in his life, while also celebrating the Snyder Cut's impending release.
Indeed, the theatrical cut of Justice League was a far cry from Zack Snyder's original vision. A ton of characters were cut, as the filmmaker was doing world-building for spinoffs and sequels. The reshoots also added much more comedy, which is a concept that seemingly going to be absent from the Snyder Cut. That serious tone was certainly teased in the trailer.
Now after years of fan campaigns and crowdfunding, Zack Snyder's Justice League is nearly upon us. Snyder was given millions by HBO Max for the necessary editing, visual effects, and limited reshoots. But the director himself didn't accept a paycheck, further allowing him to retain full creative control. Fool him twice, after all.
It should be interesting to see how Zack Snyder's Justice League performs. Early reactions are glowing, which may indicate a positive reception for the streaming event. And if audiences connect with the movie and HBO Max gets a slew of new subscribers, it'll be interesting to see if any sequels occur as a result. Will the multiverse be officially open in the DCEU?
Zack Snyder's Justice League will arrive on HBO Max March 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.