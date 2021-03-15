news

Borat 2 Just Picked Up Some Major Oscar Nominations, And I Couldn't Be More Excited

Available on Amazon Prime ×

2020 gave film fans a number of great films, but one that truly left an indelible impression is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (or Borat 2). The highly anticipated sequel more than lived up to the legacy of its predecessor, and some may argue that it actually surpassed it. When the film came out, many were likely pegging it for awards buzz, though it was too early to call at that. But since the start of awards season, the film has received acclaim and a few notable honors. Now, Borat 2 is getting some Oscars love, as the film has picked up a couple of massive nomination that have me incredibly excited!

During the reveal of the 2021 Academy Awards nominations this morning, it was announced that newcomer Maria Bakalova had been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The movie standout played the role of Borat’s erratic but sweet daughter, Tutar.

Not only that, but the film has also received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. That credit goes to Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jenna Friedman, Lee Kern and Nina Pedrad. Needless to say, this film was a true collaboration of various writing and storytelling talents.

Both are awards are incredible but, for me, the one that’s most gratifying is the Best Supporting Actress nod for Maria Bakalova. Coming into a high-profile production can be daunting for any star but for the up-and-comer to come into a movie like Borat and knock it out of the park is truly impressive. What makes Bakalova’s performance most impressive is that it’s not only comedic but incredibly sincere and grounded at times. Tutar’s over-the-top antics were almost always anchored by her love for her father.

It’s easy to see why the on-screen relationship worked so well when you consider just how close Maria Bakalova is with co-star Sacha Baron Cohen. The two forged a strong partnership and made for a hilarious on-screen duo. But Baron Cohen also became protective of his movie daughter, especially when it came to prepping for the film’s controversial Rudy Giuliani scene.

Borat 2’s nominations are a true joy to see. While the film was definitely a satirical comedy, its biting social commentary likely hit home for quite a few viewers. As with the first film, the movie shed light on various aspects of the United States, which may have been a bit eye-opening for some.

It’ll be interesting to see how the film fares come awards night. But regardless of how it does, the two awards nominations are serious accomplishments, not only for the movie itself but for the comedy genre as a whole. 

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.

More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Mr. And Mrs. Smith Series Won’t Include Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie, And The Internet Has Thoughts television 1M The Mr. And Mrs. Smith Series Won’t Include Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie, And The Internet Has Thoughts Erik Swann
What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Jason Segel news 1M What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Jason Segel Will Ashton
Solo’s Donald Glover And Phoebe Waller-Bridge Are Re-Teaming For An Exciting TV Show television 1M Solo’s Donald Glover And Phoebe Waller-Bridge Are Re-Teaming For An Exciting TV Show Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

The World To Come Feb 12, 2021 The World To Come Rating TBD
Boogie Mar 5, 2021 Boogie Rating TBD
All My Life Dec 4, 2020 All My Life 6
Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
Morbius Jan 21, 2022 Morbius Rating TBD
Of Course, Taylor Swift Paid Tribute To Besties Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds After Grammy Win TBD Of Course, Taylor Swift Paid Tribute To Besties Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds After Grammy Win Rating TBD
I'm Happy For LaKeith Stanfield And Daniel Kaluuya's Oscar Noms, But What The Heck Is Going On There? TBD I'm Happy For LaKeith Stanfield And Daniel Kaluuya's Oscar Noms, But What The Heck Is Going On There? Rating TBD
The Final Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailer Is Here, And Sam's Wielding That Shield Just Like Captain America TBD The Final Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailer Is Here, And Sam's Wielding That Shield Just Like Captain America Rating TBD
Upcoming Chris Evans Movies: What’s Ahead For The Captain America Star TBD Upcoming Chris Evans Movies: What’s Ahead For The Captain America Star Rating TBD
The Courier Review: Benedict Cumberbatch Makes A Great Ordinary Man In Extraordinary Circumstances Mar 19, 2021 The Courier Review: Benedict Cumberbatch Makes A Great Ordinary Man In Extraordinary Circumstances 7
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information