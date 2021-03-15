Was Da 5 Blood's Delroy Lindo This Year's Biggest Oscar Snub? The Internet Has Thoughts

When you think of 2020, more than a few film performances are likely to stick out for you. Riz Ahmed’s emotional work in Sound of Metal or Maria Bakalova’s comedic breakthrough in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. But among such excellent work, one of the most impressive performances of the year had to be Delroy Lindo’s performance in Spike Lee’s acclaimed war drama, Da 5 Bloods. Unfortunately, the veteran actor was passed over for a number of major awards and, just this morning, we learned he had been snubbed for an Oscar nod. Now, many are probably wondering if it was this year’s biggest snub. Well, the internet has some thoughts.
Since the 2021 Oscar nominations were announced, critics and general viewers alike have taken to the web to ponder why Delroy Lindo wasn’t recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. One Twitter user has even gone as far as to call it the biggest snubs the film industry has ever seen:
It was pretty hard to miss Delroy Lindo’s performance, let alone Da 5 Bloods as a whole. The film centers a group of Vietnam War veterans who return to the country to find the remains of their squadron leader and recover a serious treasure they buried during their service. Lindo plays the role of Paul, a vet dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder. It made for a chilling and beautiful performance, which leaves fans all the more disappointed that it wasn’t nominated for an Oscar:
Believe it or not, Delroy Lindo’s snub wasn’t the strangest thing to happen during the Oscar nominations. Judas and the Black Messiah’s Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield were both nominated, and one fan couldn’t help but link that anomaly to Lindo’s situation:
Very few people would argue the merits of Delroy Lindo’s work, as it’s simply a performance that doesn’t come around all too often. To that point, one disappointed fan gave the actor a major compliment when comparing the performance to Best Actor winners of the past decade:
Delroy Lindo has a number of powerful scenes in Da 5 Bloods, from Paul’s rescue of his son to the vet’s mesmerizing monologue near the end of the film. Of course, when talking about the snub, some fans can’t help but reflect on one of Paul’s most relaxed (and now iconic) moments:
On the surface, Paul could have been a one note character, but Delroy Lindo and Spike Lee managed to transform him into a multifaceted figure audiences could identify with. During his appearance on our own ReelBlend podcast, Lindo even revealed how some have reached out to him, starting conversations about PTSD.
It’s very possible that Delroy Lindo’s Da 5 Bloods snub could indeed be the biggest of this year - and possibly one of the biggest in Oscars history. While it’s absolutely disappointing that the veteran actor won’t be honored at the big show this year, it’s good to see film buffs across the internet shine a light on his work.
Da 5 Bloods is currently available to stream on Netflix.