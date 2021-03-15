news

Was Da 5 Blood's Delroy Lindo This Year's Biggest Oscar Snub? The Internet Has Thoughts

Paul (Delroy Lindo) holds onto a tree in Da 5 Bloods (2020)

When you think of 2020, more than a few film performances are likely to stick out for you. Riz Ahmed’s emotional work in Sound of Metal or Maria Bakalova’s comedic breakthrough in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. But among such excellent work, one of the most impressive performances of the year had to be Delroy Lindo’s performance in Spike Lee’s acclaimed war drama, Da 5 Bloods. Unfortunately, the veteran actor was passed over for a number of major awards and, just this morning, we learned he had been snubbed for an Oscar nod. Now, many are probably wondering if it was this year’s biggest snub. Well, the internet has some thoughts.

Since the 2021 Oscar nominations were announced, critics and general viewers alike have taken to the web to ponder why Delroy Lindo wasn’t recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. One Twitter user has even gone as far as to call it the biggest snubs the film industry has ever seen:

It was pretty hard to miss Delroy Lindo’s performance, let alone Da 5 Bloods as a whole. The film centers a group of Vietnam War veterans who return to the country to find the remains of their squadron leader and recover a serious treasure they buried during their service. Lindo plays the role of Paul, a vet dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder. It made for a chilling and beautiful performance, which leaves fans all the more disappointed that it wasn’t nominated for an Oscar:

Believe it or not, Delroy Lindo’s snub wasn’t the strangest thing to happen during the Oscar nominations. Judas and the Black Messiah’s Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield were both nominated, and one fan couldn’t help but link that anomaly to Lindo’s situation:

Very few people would argue the merits of Delroy Lindo’s work, as it’s simply a performance that doesn’t come around all too often. To that point, one disappointed fan gave the actor a major compliment when comparing the performance to Best Actor winners of the past decade:

Delroy Lindo has a number of powerful scenes in Da 5 Bloods, from Paul’s rescue of his son to the vet’s mesmerizing monologue near the end of the film. Of course, when talking about the snub, some fans can’t help but reflect on one of Paul’s most relaxed (and now iconic) moments:

On the surface, Paul could have been a one note character, but Delroy Lindo and Spike Lee managed to transform him into a multifaceted figure audiences could identify with. During his appearance on our own ReelBlend podcast, Lindo even revealed how some have reached out to him, starting conversations about PTSD.

It’s very possible that Delroy Lindo’s Da 5 Bloods snub could indeed be the biggest of this year - and possibly one of the biggest in Oscars history. While it’s absolutely disappointing that the veteran actor won’t be honored at the big show this year, it’s good to see film buffs across the internet shine a light on his work.

Da 5 Bloods is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Up Next

Why Da Five Blood’s Delroy Lindo Appreciated Chadwick Boseman On Set
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Cobra Kai Actor Thought Their Role Was A One-And-Done Before Season 3 Return television 23h Cobra Kai Actor Thought Their Role Was A One-And-Done Before Season 3 Return Mick Joest
Netflix’s Big Yes Day Scenes Jennifer Garner Says Are Based On Her Life news 2d Netflix’s Big Yes Day Scenes Jennifer Garner Says Are Based On Her Life Sarah El-Mahmoud
Netflix's Selling Sunset Renewed For Season 4 And 5, But That's Actually Causing Problems For One Star television 2d Netflix's Selling Sunset Renewed For Season 4 And 5, But That's Actually Causing Problems For One Star Lauren Vanderveen

Trending Movies

The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Oct 10, 2003 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Rating TBD
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
Death On The Nile Sep 17, 2021 Death On The Nile Rating TBD
Lin-Manuel Miranda's New In The Heights Trailer Reveals A+ Hamilton Cameo TBD Lin-Manuel Miranda's New In The Heights Trailer Reveals A+ Hamilton Cameo Rating TBD
There's An Amazing New Collection Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Gear And Of Course It Includes References To Rum Ham And Fight Milk TBD There's An Amazing New Collection Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Gear And Of Course It Includes References To Rum Ham And Fight Milk Rating TBD
Gwyneth Paltrow Sometimes Forgets Which Marvel Movies She's In, But She Definitely Doesn't Forget Working With Robert Downey Jr. TBD Gwyneth Paltrow Sometimes Forgets Which Marvel Movies She's In, But She Definitely Doesn't Forget Working With Robert Downey Jr. Rating TBD
Ellen Pompeo Pens Tribute After Grey’s Anatomy Takes Its Latest Victim TBD Ellen Pompeo Pens Tribute After Grey’s Anatomy Takes Its Latest Victim Rating TBD
What The X-Men: First Class Cast Is Doing Now, Including Jennifer Lawrence TBD What The X-Men: First Class Cast Is Doing Now, Including Jennifer Lawrence Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information