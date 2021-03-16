Sound Of Metal's Riz Ahmed Celebrates Oscar Nomination With Touching Post And Behind The Scenes Photos

It's always wonderful to see actors truly thrilled to be nominated for their work. While the "it's an honor just to be nominated" thing has become a cliché, the fact is that being recognized with a nomination is an impressive feat all by itself, the win would simply be icing on the cake. And considering that Sound of Metal deals with disability, something that most movies tend to shy away from, the fact that it's been nominated for so many awards will help raise its profile and help it to be seen, which could have long reaching positive consequences.