news

Sound Of Metal's Riz Ahmed Celebrates Oscar Nomination With Touching Post And Behind The Scenes Photos

Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal

Yesterday was a big morning for the movie industry as the 2021 Academy Award nominees were officially announced. As with most awards, things this year are a little unusual, as the period of eligibility was extended due to the fact that theaters were closed for so long and movies couldn't be released. But all that doesn't make the honor and prestige of an Oscar nomination any less special, and now Riz Ahmed, nominated for his performance in Sound of Metal, is experiencing that first hand.

Riz Ahmed was on a lot of peoples' short list for a Best Actor nod following his role as a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing. Sound of Metal had a pretty great day overall. In addition to Ahmed's nomination the movie was nominated for Best Picture and three other awards including Best Original Screenplay. Following the announcements Ahmed took to social media to thank everybody and share his feelings, but to also share the honor with all those who made Sound of Metal so successful.

Riz Ahmed references the other great performances that he's nominated alongside, and he is in pretty impressive company. His fellow Best Actor nominees include the late Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Anthony Hopkins in The Father, Gary Oldman in Mank, and Steven Yeun in Minari. It's one of the most diverse Best Actor fields in a long time, and it includes five very solid performances. It's hard to see an obvious front runner here, meaning Riz Ahmed has a legitimate shot at taking home the statue.

But beyond the movie itself, Sound of Metal deals with a lot of powerful topics, including disability, addiction and the ways that such things can impact your life. Riz Ahmed continues in his Twitter thread to thank those that helped him learn what he needed to know to give his Oscar worthy performance, including everything from addition recovery to drumming.

It's always wonderful to see actors truly thrilled to be nominated for their work. While the "it's an honor just to be nominated" thing has become a cliché, the fact is that being recognized with a nomination is an impressive feat all by itself, the win would simply be icing on the cake. And considering that Sound of Metal deals with disability, something that most movies tend to shy away from, the fact that it's been nominated for so many awards will help raise its profile and help it to be seen, which could have long reaching positive consequences.

Up Next

Rogue One’s Riz Ahmed Gets Honest About Those Prequel Rumors
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Leslie Odom Jr. Shows Hamilton Some Love In Response To Dual Oscar Nominations news 19h Leslie Odom Jr. Shows Hamilton Some Love In Response To Dual Oscar Nominations Carlie Hoke
Steven Yeun’s Oscar Nomination Gets Emotional Reaction From The Walking Dead Showrunner news 21h Steven Yeun’s Oscar Nomination Gets Emotional Reaction From The Walking Dead Showrunner Braden Roberts
Wait, Will Billie Eilish's No Time To Die Bond Theme Be Eligible For The Oscars Again Next Year? news 21h Wait, Will Billie Eilish's No Time To Die Bond Theme Be Eligible For The Oscars Again Next Year? Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

Boss Level Mar 5, 2021 Boss Level Rating TBD
Supernova Jan 29, 2021 Supernova Rating TBD
Chaos Walking Mar 5, 2021 Chaos Walking 6
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier 7
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Aug 20, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Watch Wendy Williams Hilariously Fart And Burp At The Same Time On Talk Show TBD Watch Wendy Williams Hilariously Fart And Burp At The Same Time On Talk Show Rating TBD
Why Guardians Of The Galaxy's Yondu Still Has The Best MCU Death Of All Time TBD Why Guardians Of The Galaxy's Yondu Still Has The Best MCU Death Of All Time Rating TBD
Surgical Residents Caught Playing The Price Is Right With People's Body Parts During Operations TBD Surgical Residents Caught Playing The Price Is Right With People's Body Parts During Operations Rating TBD
Avatar 2 Producer Shares Sweet Set Photo Of James Cameron And Michelle Yeoh TBD Avatar 2 Producer Shares Sweet Set Photo Of James Cameron And Michelle Yeoh Rating TBD
Upcoming Ben Affleck Movies: A List Of Future Projects From The Batman Actor TBD Upcoming Ben Affleck Movies: A List Of Future Projects From The Batman Actor Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information