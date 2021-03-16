Avatar 2 Producer Shares Sweet Set Photo Of James Cameron And Michelle Yeoh

Avatar 2 is currently set to release in December of 2022 with Avatar 3 following two years later. It's been a long road for the sequels ,considering that if the movies had kept their original release dates we would have seen them both already. However, the writing process took James Cameron a long time, and it also resulted in the expansion of the Avatar sequels from just a couple more movies to four. The first two are currently in production, and the final two are currently set to begin shooting shortly after Avatar 3 is released.