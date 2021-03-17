Following Jurassic World 3, Colin Trevorrow Is Teaming With Benedict Cumberbatch For His Next Movie

Colin Trevorrow is getting ready to wrap his work on the sequel trilogy to the Jurassic franchise with the upcoming capstone, Jurassic World: Dominion. Late last year, the writer/director/producer finished production on the dino film and now he’s readying the highly-anticipated action flick for release next summer. In the midst of this, Trevorrow has signed on to direct a World War II-era film starring Doctor Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch.
The British actor will tell the true and wild story of an illusionist named Jasper Maskelyne in War Magician. Colin Trevorrow will direct the WWII movie that will see Benedict Cumberbatch portraying a man who reportedly used his gifts of illusion to defeat Nazi general Erwin Rommel. The movie is based on a book by David Fisher and adapted by Nicholas Mariani, per Deadline.
War Magician appears to leave room for an ensemble cast, since the movie will feature a “magic gang” complete with other magicians hailing from Africa, Europe and the Middle East who work with Maskelyne and an also yet-to-be-cast female military intelligence officer to take down the Nazis. Be prepared for a sweet mustache look from Benedict Cumberbatch as his stage magician role has him conducting sleight of hand, card and rope tricks, and “mind reading.”
Of course, it’s tough to separate Benedict Cumberbatch from his Marvel role as the Master of the Mystic Arts in the Doctor Strange movies. His role as Stephen Strange introduced magic into the MCU, and now he’ll be stepping off Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and onto a more grounded take on wizardry in our world with War Magician. Cumberbatch has been filming the sequel to his 2016 introduction to the superhero universe since November ahead of its early 2022 release date.
Cumberbatch is also no stranger to war-related movies, recently finding a small role in last year’s Best Picture contender 1917 along with his Oscar nominated role in 2014’s The Imitation Game, which saw him play Alan Turing, the mathematician who was vital to the WWII war effort. War Magician certainly sounds like an intriguing take on WWII that hasn’t been explored much on film, and stories like this are always more fun when they are in fact rooted in reality like this story is.
Colin Trevorrow has become a much sought after filmmaker since revitalizing Jurassic Park into Jurassic World back in 2015, which has spun into a trilogy. Prior to bringing dinosaurs back to the big screen, Trevorrow made a comedy called Safety Not Guaranteed, and since then he has also made The Book of Henry. We’ll have to wait and see how he adapts this wildcard story about magic among the war with the Nazis.
Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion will come out first on June 10, 2022 and Benedict Cumberbatch is currently the star of Cold War thriller The Courier, coming to theaters this Friday, March 19.