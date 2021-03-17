Following Jurassic World 3, Colin Trevorrow Is Teaming With Benedict Cumberbatch For His Next Movie

Cumberbatch is also no stranger to war-related movies, recently finding a small role in last year’s Best Picture contender 1917 along with his Oscar nominated role in 2014’s The Imitation Game, which saw him play Alan Turing, the mathematician who was vital to the WWII war effort. War Magician certainly sounds like an intriguing take on WWII that hasn’t been explored much on film, and stories like this are always more fun when they are in fact rooted in reality like this story is.