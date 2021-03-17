Marvel's Kevin Feige Responds To Rumors Of Chris Evans Returning As Captain America

Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. It looks like there are currently no plans for Chris Evans to return to the MCU as Captain America. At least, in live-action. After all, his character is set to have an episode of the animated series What If...?

Kevin Feige's comments to EW are one of the rare times when Kevin Feige personally shut down a rumor about the MCU. After all, the popularity of the property has seen countless theories and ideas spiral around the internet. But it looks like Chris Evans will indeed be enjoying a break from his role as Captain America, possibly making the way for a replacement in Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/The Falcon.

This news about Chris Evans not returning as Captain America might be disappointing for some fans, but it makes a great deal of sense both in-universe and in the real-world. Cap constantly sacrificed himself for others, so it was massively satisfying to see him go back in time and live his happy ending with Peggy Carter. And for Evans, his schedule was majorly freed up for the first time in years. So that quick of a return to the MCU would definitely be surprising.

On the flip side, Chris Evans could have probably negotiated for a major payday if he did return for negotiations with Marvel. Now that he's outside of his contract, there's no limit on how much he could ask for another appearance in the MCU. But it looks like that isn't happening anytime soon. At least, according to Kevin Feige himself.

While he's not returning, the legacy of Chris Evans' Captain America should be a major subject in the MCU's next show on Disney+. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut this week, and the trailers have made it clear that Steve will be a shadow looming over those title characters. We'll just have to see if Sam actually becomes the next Captain America throughout its run.

