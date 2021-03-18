As The MCU Gets More Diverse, Marvel Comics Is Introducing A Gay Captain America

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Over the past few years, there's been much discussion about representation in the media. After campaigns like #OscarsSoWhite pointed out a lack of diversity in the industry, there's been a call for more stories about minority groups. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been taking major steps forward, and will feature the first gay superhero in Eternals. That progress is also translating to the comics, as Marvel just announced that there is a new gay Captain America on his way.
Years before movies became more inclusive, comic books featured stories about LGBTQIA folks. Ice Man came out as a gay man, there's been same-sex marriages, and so on. And now Marvel is making history by featuring the first queer Captain America. Here's what we know.
This update comes to us from THR, which broke the exciting news about Marvel comics. The company will introduce a new character named Aaron Fischer, who will wield Captain America's shield as an openly gay man in an upcoming adventure on the page. He'll be introduced in time for Pride Month, and is described as:
The Captain America of the Railways — a fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused.
Aaron Fischer will reportedly pop up in the comic series called The United States of Captain America. In it Steve Rogers teams up with fellow Captain Americas, and eventually departs on a journey that sees newcomers use the shield. Fischer is making his debut in a purposeful effort by Marvel Comics to celebrate queer fans and give a nod to LGBTQIA+ activists who paved the way. After all, aren't they heroes as well?
In his decades on the page, Captain America has gone through countless changes. This includes turning him into a HYDRA spy, and various other twists and turns. And while Steve Rogers himself won't be revealed as a gay man, a new Cap will show up in the comics who identifies as such. And just in time for Queer History/ Pride Month.
The passing of Captain America's shield is a subject that the MCU is about to dive deep into. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on Disney+ this week, picking up on the title characters after Avengers: Endgame, and Steve Rogers' return as an old man. Sam was given the shield and fans are curious to see if he will also take on the mantle of Captain America throughout the season.
The MCU will continue with Black Widow on May 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.