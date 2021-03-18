As The MCU Gets More Diverse, Marvel Comics Is Introducing A Gay Captain America

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the past few years, there's been much discussion about representation in the media. After campaigns like #OscarsSoWhite pointed out a lack of diversity in the industry, there's been a call for more stories about minority groups. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been taking major steps forward, and will feature the first gay superhero in Eternals. That progress is also translating to the comics, as Marvel just announced that there is a new gay Captain America on his way.