Minari Ending: The Poetic Conclusion Explained

Minari, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, is a semi-autobiographical story about the Yi family. Jacob (Steven Yeun) moves his family from a comfortable life in California to a small town in Arkansas. Jacob dreams of starting a farm and living off the profits of that business. Life in Arkansas is far from what Jacob and his wife Monica (Yeri Han) hoped. All the film’s tension bubbles over into the heartbreaking but hopeful Minari ending.

In March 2021, Minari earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, and star Steven Yeun and Korean film legend Youn Yuh-jung both earned acting nominations. Many people who watch Minari will be blown away by this quiet family epic about the American dream and all the struggles and triumphs that come with it. The Minari ending especially offers a satisfying and showstopping conclusion. Let’s deep dive into the Minari ending.

We're about to get into spoilers from the movie, so if you haven't watched it yet, read no further! And if you're looking to check it out, find out how to watch Minari streaming.